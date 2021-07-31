UrduPoint.com

RPT - NASA Expects To Support ISS Operations Through 2028 And 'Very Likely Longer' - Spokesman

Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) NASA expects to support the International Space Station (ISS) operations from an engineering standpoint through at least 2028 and likely longer, agency spokesman Daniel Huot told Sputnik.

"From an engineering standpoint, we expect we can support station operations beyond that time through at least 2028 and very likely longer, and we continue to update our technical analysis of space station life," Huot said Friday. "NASA and our international partners have committed to funding the space station through at least 2024 and will each work with their respective stakeholders to consider future plans for the ISS.

NASA, he added, seeks "uninterrupted presence in low-Earth orbit" to be able to transition from the station to other platforms where they can continue working in low-Earth orbit.

Earlier, Roscosmos said it is waiting for the US position on extension of the operation of the International Space Station (ISS), it will continue to operate for some time after 2024.

