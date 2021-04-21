UrduPoint.com
RPT - NASA Says To Cooperate Closely With Roscosmos On ISS Through At Least 2024

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - NASA Says to Cooperate Closely With Roscosmos on ISS Through at Least 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) NASA plans to cooperate closely with Russia's Roscosmos on the International Space Station (ISS) through at least 2024, spokesperson Stephanie Schierholz told Sputnik, avoiding comments on what will happen after Moscow's planned exit from the initiative.

"The Russians have confirmed their participation in the ISS Program through at least 2024, as have NASA and the Japanese, European and Canadian space agencies," Schierholz said on Tuesday. "NASA and Roscosmos have and will continue to work closely as partners to safely conduct ISS operations."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Sunday that the country will exit the ISS initiative in 2025 and will inform its international partners about that decision.

Launched in 1998, the ISS is a joint initiative between Russia, Europe, Canada, Japan and the United States

