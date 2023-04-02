UrduPoint.com

RPT- Nearly All UNSC Members Want Negotiated Solution To Ukraine Conflict - Mozambique Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 10:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Almost all UN Security Council members, unlike in the past, want to find a negotiated solution to the crisis in Ukraine, Mozambique's Permanent Representative Pedro Comissario Afonso told Sputnik.

"Almost everyone at this moment, in the chamber here around the table - are saying that we need to find a negotiated settlement of the Ukraine conflict," the envoy said.

Some are saying that with nuances, but they say it, he added. In January, however, Mozambique was almost alone to argue for a negotiated solution, he said.

The ambassador said that his opinions are guided by the UN Charter and by the Mozambique Constitution which says it shall support the primacy of negotiated solutions to conflicts.

Mozambique assumed its first-time presidency of the Security Council in its history for the month of March, 2023.

