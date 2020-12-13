UrduPoint.com
RPT - Negotiating Teams Of Afghan Government, Taliban To Take End Of Year Break - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Members of the Afghan government negotiating team and their Taliban counterparts are expected to go on a break at the end of the month until the first week of January, a member of one of the teams told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The talks were overshadowed by a series of disagreements and a surge in violence, including armed clashes and bomb blasts across the country.

On December 2, both sides announced that they had agreed on the rules and procedures governing the ongoing peace talks and that the substantive items on the agenda could now be discussed.

