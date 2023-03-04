UrduPoint.com

RPT - Negotiations To Extend Grain Deal Hit Deadlock, No Clarity - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Negotiations to Extend Grain Deal Hit Deadlock, No Clarity - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Negotiations on the extension of the grain deal under the auspices of the UN have hit an impasse, there is no clarity at the moment, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Friday.

The deal is set to expire on March 18.

"The negotiation process on the part of Turkey and the UN did not stop, various initiatives and options are being proposed. But the situation has become deadlocked when it is not clear whether the initiative will be continued, whether guarantees will be received for the entry of Russian agricultural products and ammonia to world markets. It is necessary to resolve it in a short time," the source said.

The source added that high-level discussions were expected, since it could facilitate progress in negotiations on the grain deal.

"High-level discussions on negotiations (on grain deal extension) are expected, it is necessary to prepare specific proposals and initiatives for consideration at this level," the source said, adding that it is possible to achieve results after negotiations at the highest level.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said late Thursday that the West was "burying" the humanitarian initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by sabotaging the implementation of the Russian part of the deal on agricultural exports.

Amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal in July 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizers out of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN and unblocks exports of Russian grain and fertilizers in the Black Sea. Moscow has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe.

