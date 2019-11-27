RPT - Nepal Expects to Sign Defense Cooperation Deal With Russia This Year - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Nepal expects to sign a defense cooperation agreement with Russia this year hoping to benefit from Russia's expertise in logistics and other sectors, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in the day, after talks with his Nepalese counterpart, that the two countries agreed to sign this deal but he did not specify when.

"We need more specialized techniques, logistics and other support so that our performance can be more effective in the peacekeeping missions.

Hopefully [it will be signed this year]. For a couple of months there's been a pending request, so we will proceed and look how we can finalize it ... Russia has very good expertise in this regard. Nepal wants to benefit from technical support and expertise," the minister said, when asked if the agreement could be signed this year.

Asked whether the agreement could include military training and equipment transfer, the minister said, "Yes, but it will be finalized later."