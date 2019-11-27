UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Nepal Expects To Sign Defense Cooperation Deal With Russia This Year - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Nepal Expects to Sign Defense Cooperation Deal With Russia This Year - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Nepal expects to sign a defense cooperation agreement with Russia this year hoping to benefit from Russia's expertise in logistics and other sectors, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in the day, after talks with his Nepalese counterpart, that the two countries agreed to sign this deal but he did not specify when.

"We need more specialized techniques, logistics and other support so that our performance can be more effective in the peacekeeping missions.

Hopefully [it will be signed this year]. For a couple of months there's been a pending request, so we will proceed and look how we can finalize it ... Russia has very good expertise in this regard. Nepal wants to benefit from technical support and expertise," the minister said, when asked if the agreement could be signed this year.

Asked whether the agreement could include military training and equipment transfer, the minister said, "Yes, but it will be finalized later."

Related Topics

Russia Nepal From Agreement

Recent Stories

Local Press: Tolerance integral to the UAE story

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre expands n ..

10 hours ago

More than $500 bn a year needed to ensure basic le ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.