RPT - Nepal Invites Russian Firms to Help Develop Hydropower Infrastructure - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Nepal would welcome investment from Russian companies in its hydropower development, the country's foreign minister, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali told Sputnik.

"Nepal will be happy to welcome Russian companies if they are interested to invest in the hydro sector.

We will welcome them, we will facilitate them and we can assure them that their investment will be quite profitable because there is no problems of the market, legal difficulties to repatriate the profits to Russia," the minister said.

The minister pointed out that Russia had "excellent expertise in infrastructure building, disaster risk management and some of advanced technologies Nepal also wants to benefit from."

"I will instruct concerned ministry to outline [a road map] in this regard and I'm hopeful in the near future we could establish this mechanism," the minister said, adding that he hoped to have it ready by the end of 2020.