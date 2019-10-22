UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT: Nepal Wants Closer Ties With Russia, Notes Cooperation Potential - Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Nepalese Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya told Sputnik in an interview on Monday that Kathmandu is seeking to enhance cooperation with Moscow, noting that the ties between the two countries have potential for development.

"With Russia we also have potentials. We need cooperation of friendly countries for our ties' development, for consolidation of our economies and independence... So, I am here and I am satisfied that our relations [with Russia] are in good track moving forward and we have to accelerate this cooperation," the ambassador pointed out.

Acharya, who spent several years studying in Russia, recalled Kathmandu's good relations with the Soviet Union, adding that shifts in courses related to domestic policy in both countries over the past decades have also led to changes in bilateral relations.

"We had good relations with Soviet Union and Russia but with internal changes in Russia and changes in Nepal these relations are not the same. We should recognize the changing times in relations with Russia, as well as with other countries. But we have friendly feeling, many Nepalese are in Russia, some of them are working, while some are doing business, many students are studying there. We have good relations with Russia, Russia traditionally is our friendly country, I have studied there. I spend seven years in Russia," Acharya said. 

According to Acharya, Nepal should develop its ties with other countries, including India and China, "in accordance with the need of our time and with the changes in our era."

