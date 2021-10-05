WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Nevada Attorney General's Office has no comment on an investigation that revealed several US states adopted laws that protect wealthy customers who abuse the financial system, a spokesperson told Sputnik.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and released by several publications, showed that several US states, including Nevada, passed laws that protected trust customers in the United States and overseas.

"As a matter of policy, we don't comment on the existence of possible investigations," the spokesperson said on Monday when asked if the Nevada Attorney General was looking into the matter to identify any potential abuse, illicit transactions and other wrongdoing.

The Pandora Papers leak revealed a vast network of offshore banking among the world's elite. More than 35 incumbent and former global leaders, and more than 330 officials worldwide, were cited in the papers as being involved in tax haven practices to hide vast wealth and property. The investigation was based on information from more than 11.9 million leaked financial documents.