UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - New Deals Between Caracas, Moscow To Come In Early 2020 - Venezuelan Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - New Deals Between Caracas, Moscow to Come in Early 2020 - Venezuelan Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Existing contracts between Caracas and Moscow in various areas mark just the beginning of a series of new agreements that have already been reached or will gradually emerge early next year, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

"A lot has been done in the oil industry, and commercial and health sectors. Just recently, [Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman] Maria Zakharova announced the supply of an insulin drug that is very important for our people. Vaccines against the flu and other diseases will arrive too. And this is only the beginning of the new deals that have been made and the ones that we will see in the beginning of next year. They will emerge gradually," the ambassador said.

Describing the situation that Venezuela had faced up until June, the diplomat said that "everything was cut out, just as if a door was closed ” nothing was coming in or out.

"

Russia has become a good ally for Venezuela since that difficult time, according to the diplomat.

"We have already been close countries, allies, but we became even closer after that, because [Russia] started providing help to us in all spheres, and it helped our people have what they have now. We still have a lot to do, but we can say that due to President [Vladimir] Putin and his government, we managed to move forward," the ambassador said.

The ambassador named energy, trade and other traditional fields of bilateral cooperation when asked what areas Caracas was interested in developing. The diplomat also emphasized the importance of increasing the number of political contracts and expanding the partnership between the leaders of the two countries for further rapprochement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Caracas Venezuela June All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Merry Christmas !

4 minutes ago

Tehran Hopes Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan Summit to Be H ..

14 minutes ago

Three People Injured After Mi-8 Helicopter Makes H ..

14 minutes ago

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Hits Off Russia's Souther ..

14 minutes ago

New Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Not Ruling Out Gr ..

24 minutes ago

Iran Diplomat Confirms Iran-Russia-China Naval Dri ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.