UrduPoint.com

RPT - New START Treaty Suspension May Mean Non-Renewal For 1st Time Since 1972 - ACA

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 09:10 PM

RPT - New START Treaty Suspension May Mean Non-Renewal for 1st Time Since 1972 - ACA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia's suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) does not mean the end of the accord but makes it likely that no new treaty will be signed since 1972, Arms Control Association (ACA) Executive Director Daryl Kimball said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his State of the Nation speech earlier on Tuesday that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty. 

"While it is not the end of New START, which will expire in February 2026, Putin's announcement makes it far more likely that after New START expires, there will be no agreement limiting US and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals for the first time since 1972," Kimball said.

The ACA executive director also said Putin's announcement did not seem to mean that Russia will fully withdraw from the treaty but rather will end data exchange on its deployed nuclear arsenal.

Russia would thus stay under the New START central limits, respecting the agreed-on 1550 warheads deployment limit, Kimball said.

The suspension goes against Russia's own security interest as halting on-site inspections means Moscow will be unable to stay informed on US strategic nuclear arsenal, Kimball said.

The suspension would also be contrary to Russia's obligations under the Treaty of Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and a violation of basic rules of the international nuclear order, he said.

Kimball also said that without a new agreement upon it expiring in 2026, both Russia and the United States could double the number of deployed nuclear arsenals in less than three years.

"It would be an arms race to nowhere but increasing the nuclear danger, a race that neither side can hope to win," Kimball added.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States February From Agreement Race Arsenal

Recent Stories

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

7 minutes ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

7 minutes ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

3 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent lands back aft ..

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent lands back after successful participation in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.