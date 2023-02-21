RPT - New START Treaty Suspension May Mean Non-Renewal for 1st Time Since 1972 - ACA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia's suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) does not mean the end of the accord but makes it likely that no new treaty will be signed since 1972, Arms Control Association (ACA) Executive Director Daryl Kimball said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his State of the Nation speech earlier on Tuesday that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty.

"While it is not the end of New START, which will expire in February 2026, Putin's announcement makes it far more likely that after New START expires, there will be no agreement limiting US and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals for the first time since 1972," Kimball said.

The ACA executive director also said Putin's announcement did not seem to mean that Russia will fully withdraw from the treaty but rather will end data exchange on its deployed nuclear arsenal.

Russia would thus stay under the New START central limits, respecting the agreed-on 1550 warheads deployment limit, Kimball said.

The suspension goes against Russia's own security interest as halting on-site inspections means Moscow will be unable to stay informed on US strategic nuclear arsenal, Kimball said.

The suspension would also be contrary to Russia's obligations under the Treaty of Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and a violation of basic rules of the international nuclear order, he said.

Kimball also said that without a new agreement upon it expiring in 2026, both Russia and the United States could double the number of deployed nuclear arsenals in less than three years.

"It would be an arms race to nowhere but increasing the nuclear danger, a race that neither side can hope to win," Kimball added.