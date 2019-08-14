UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - New Trump Initiative Will Not Have Drastic Effect On Reduction Of Immigration - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

RPT - New Trump Initiative Will Not Have Drastic Effect on Reduction of Immigration - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The Trump administration's decision to deny permanent residence to applicants who rely heavily on welfare programs will not lead to a serious reduction of immigration as other factors reduced it already significantly, the founder of Washington-based National Capital Legal Services Elizabeth Krukova told Sputnik.

On Monday, the US administration announced that immigrants may be denied permanent residence status in the United States if they use food assistance, housing vouchers and other welfare benefits over a threshold referred to as a "public charge."

"I do not think it will have a drastic effect on reduction of immigration," Krukova said. "That goal was achieved by other means and it was already happening."

The lawyer, who specializes on immigration cases, noted that the flow of immigrants has been reduced since Donald Trump became US President.

"For the US it might not be a very bad idea to try to sort out the people who are coming to the country," she said. "But I think this system where a lot of discretion is being given to the individual consular officers during their interviews is not very good because we know that there have been a lot of cases of abuse by the consular officers."

New regulations will come into force in October.

However, Krukova highlighted that a lot of cases against potential immigrants already made in light of this rule which was widely discussed in the media in recent months.

"Unfortunately, under current administration this discretion was not exercised to the benefit of the immigrants," she said.

The lawyer noted that potential green card seekers from poor counties will be the most affected category as they may have not enough education, skills and wealth for getting US permanent residence. Immigrants from Russia and other CIS countries will be affected less, she said.

Meanwhile, the new policy provides more clarity on what benefits potential immigrants may and may not use to be eligible for a green card, Krukova said.

"Before it was really uncertain which benefits were covered and which not. With this new regulation at least it will become more clear," she said.

As such, the lawyer noted that people should not refuse to apply for benefits that are specifically excluded from the regulation.

The new policy sparked a wave of criticism from Trump's opposition. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) called the move a crackdown on poor people while US Congressmen Eliot Engel emphasized that US administration targets immigrant families.

Related Topics

Poor Education Russia Trump Lead United States Turkish Lira May October Media From Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

17 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

18 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

24 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

24 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.