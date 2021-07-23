RPT - New US Sanctions on Cuba Violate Biden Commitment to Restore Ties With Havana - Activist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) US President Joe Biden broke his promise to re-implement the Obama administration normalization policy with Havana by imposing new sanctions against Cuban officials, activist Carlos Lazo told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the US imposed sanctions on Cuba's Minister of Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Interior Ministry's special brigade over the crackdown on recent protests. Biden said the US will continue to hold Havana responsible and the latest round of sanctions are "just the beginning." Biden had previously announced other restrictive measures, including banning US citizens from sending money to relatives in Cuba.

"President Biden promised to restore the Obama policy. The measures the US [is] imposing - they are hurting regular people, they are not allowing us to help our families," Lazo said.

"Imposing new sanctions is going on the same way that we have been taking for 60 years."

Lazo is currently marching from Miami, the place of a sizable Cuban emigre community, to Washington with a group of other activists to protest the United States' embargo on Cuba.

US restrictions on trade with Cuba date back to the island nation's communist revolution in the late 1950s. President Barack Obama took steps to normalize bilateral relations with the island, but the policy was reversed by the Trump administration.

Lazo said Washington should change its course and address issues like supporting regular Cubans, lifting restrictions, and opening the US embassy in Havana to maintain contacts between the two governments and allow Americans to visit Cuba. He also said current US measures are already hurting millions of Cubans.