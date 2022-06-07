UrduPoint.com

RPT - NGO Urges Caracas To Open Talks With Other States To Resolve Complex Immigration Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 11:00 AM

RPT - NGO Urges Caracas to Open Talks With Other States to Resolve Complex Immigration Crisis

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Caracas should start talks about the very complex immigration crisis with other states in Latin America, especially considering the large number of refugees flowing out of Venezuela, Panamerican and Caribbean Union for Human Rights (PACUHR) Special Projects Director, Oscar Lopez Colina, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Ninth Summit of Americas.

As the Summit of Americas kicked off in Los Angeles on Monday, a 10,000-strong US-bound migrant caravan left the town of Tapachula on the Mexico-Guatemala border, FOX news reported. Most of the migrants in the caravan, the report added, are from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua - the very three countries the US did not invite to the summit.

"The situation with immigration is very complicated. The political situation in (the) Americas is very difficult now," the PACUHR representative said. "It's necessary that they (Caracas) open the conversation with the other countries... for a solution to immigration."

He also pointed out that the majority of the refugees in the region come from Venezuela.

When asked about the US decision to exclude Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua from the summit, the PACUHR special projects director said it is "very difficult" to speak with these governments because they do not think in terms of liberty and human rights.

The forum's only participants, he added, are democratic countries and civil organizations that approve of liberty, democracy, and inclusion. The PACUHR representative said the governments of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua are only interested in power, not their citizens.

PACUHR, he added, is expected to address at the summit human rights and inclusion issues. Lopez Colina also said they plan to file complaints about alleged human rights violations with an international court on behalf of refugees. The NGO will help refugees in different countries in the region prepare their cases, he added.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Monday that he will not participate in the Summit of the Americas hosted in Los Angeles from June 6-10 because the US did not invite Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. Meanwhile, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, at a press conference alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said the US decision was a "mistake" that will likely fail to deliver results.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said the Biden administration "understands" the Mexican president's position and looks forward to discussions with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard who will be at the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Democracy Los Angeles Tapachula Price Caracas Cuba Venezuela Justin Trudeau June Border Oscar Event From Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

2 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

11 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

11 hours ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

11 hours ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.