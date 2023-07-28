Open Menu

RPT - Nigerian Mediators Currently In Niger To Hold Talks With Rebels - African Union Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Mediators from Nigeria are in Niger to negotiate with the rebels after the coup, Chairman of the Commission of African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard blocked President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace, closed borders and imposed a nationwide curfew.

"From Nigeria," the official said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, commenting on which intermediaries are in Niger.

The official added that he spoke with Bazoum earlier in the day and that the Nigerien president was in good health.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

