RPT - No Info to Report on Possible Partnering of Trump With FreeSpace At This Time - Networker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) There has been no information to report on the possible partnering of former US President Donald Trump with the new platform called FreeSpace to create his own social media network, Mike Magolnick, a digital entrepreneur and a social media pioneer who is working in strategy for FreeSpace, told Sputnik.

Late Wednesday, Axios reported, citing anonymous sources, that Trump is considering partnering with the new platform called FreeSpace to create his own social media network.

"That would be a wonderful development to tell everyone about but I don't have any news or info to report at this time," Magolnick, the CEO of The Red Flag Image Company, a full service reputation and image building/repair firm, said when asked to confirm the report.

It is not surprising that Trump is seeking to get a social media platform, Jackie Zukerman Delory, a media and brand expert who runs NEXTonSCENE Media agency told Sputnik.

"Social media is the world of today. If you are not on it or showing up you are missing out on connecting with people globally," she said.

The expert believes that Trump's possible return to social media will affect the social media world in "a different light."

"Now that he is no longer president his fans will still be his fans, critics will still have their say but I think this a good time for him to reinvent the wheel and re-introduce himself in a new light. I am a true believer that when using social media for the right reasons you can really make some positive impact in the world," she said.

FreeSpace, launched in Apple App Store and Google Play Store on February 1, includes typical social media features, such as a news feed, called an "activity wall" on FreeSpace, group messaging and a customizable profile.

Trump's plans to create his own platform emerged after he was banned by social media giants, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. On Sunday, Trump's spokesman said that the former president would be returning to social media in a few months with his own platform that was going to attract "tens of millions" of new users and "completely redefine the game."