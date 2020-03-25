RPT - No Known Coronavirus Cases Among Russians in US to Date - Ambassador Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russia's embassy in the United States has not received any data on confirmed coronavirus cases among Russian citizens in the country, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"To date, we have not been informed of cases with a confirmed diagnosis. There were no such appeals," Antonov said Tuesday.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, across the United States there are over 53,000 confirmed coronavirus cases which killed 696 people.

Antonov said that the embassy had set up a "hot line" amid the outbreak and could be also reached via social media.

He urged fellow countrymen who live permanently in the United States to follow all recommendations issued by the local authorities and report to the embassy, their whereabouts, health status and needs for assistance in case they contract coronavirus.

He reminded that since March 29 only one direct flight remains to Russia - from New York by Aeroflot air carrier. Upon return from the United States Russians are mandated to self-quarantine for 14 days at home.