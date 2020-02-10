UrduPoint.com
RPT - No Mechanism Envisaged To Monitor Compliance With Future US-Taliban Peace Deal - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The US and the Taliban appear to have no plans to create a special mechanism to monitor their mutual compliance with the future peace deal, the Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan and the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department told Sputnik.

"Russia has not yet received an official invitation ... to the signing ceremony. Judging by the latest contacts [with the negotiating parties], it is planned that we, along with other countries, would act as a witness to the signing, and this function does not imply the creation of a special mechanism for monitoring the compliance with the agreement," Zamir Kabulov said.

According to the diplomat, Russia needs "at least to get acquainted with the text of the agreement" in advance to act as a witness to the signing.

"So far, the negotiating parties have not provided it to us," he added.

Kabulov also called on the United Nations to play an active role in the Afghan settlement.

"We are convinced that the UN's participation in efforts to promote the peace process is necessary. A universal international organization, one of whose main goals is to maintain peace and security, can and should play an active role in the intra-Afghan settlement," Kabulov said.

The UN's involvement in coordinating international aid to Afghanistan at the stage of post-conflict reconstruction will be in particular demand, according to the Russian diplomat.

Since 2018, the US and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that Afghanistan would not become a safe haven for terrorists. Over recent months, the dialogue has been put on hold twice ” in September and December in the wake of the Taliban's attacks. In January, the sides resumed talks.

More Stories From World

