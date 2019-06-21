RPT - No UNSC Member Has Proposed Launching Probe Into Khashoggi Killing - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) UN Security Council (UNSC) member states have not yet proposed a resolution calling to launch a criminal investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard issued a report calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to launch a follow-up criminal probe of the killing due to "credible evidence" that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that such a probe would require a green light from either UN member states or the Security Council.

"No one from the Security Council has proposed such a resolution," the source said on Thursday.

According to Dujarric, Guterres does not have the authority to launch a criminal probe into the killing, however, a specific UNSC resolution would make it possible to pursue an investigation.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, went missing last October after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder but have repeatedly denied that the crown prince was involved in the killing.