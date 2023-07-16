Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

RPT - No Vessels With Russian Fertilizers Dispatched Under Black Sea Grain Initiative - UN

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) No vessels have been sent to export Russian fertilizers under the grain deal since it was signed last year, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said in an update obtained by Sputnik.

"The 22 July agreement allows for the export of (Russian) fertilizer, including ammonia, but none has been shipped under the Initiative. Since 29 April, no vessel has been allowed to move to the port of Yuzhny/Pivdennyi, one of the three ports included in the Initiative," the statement read.

Low and low-middle-income countries have received only 10% of corn and 40% of wheat under the initiative, with high and upper-middle-income countries importing 90% of corn and 60% of wheat, the UN coordinator added.

The Joint Coordination Centre, which is charged with implementing the grain deal, has got 29 applications on exports from vessels in Turkish waters, but none of these applications have been approved by all parties to the deal, the statement also said, adding that no new ships have been authorized to participate since June 27.

