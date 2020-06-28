UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - No Violations Impacting Ballot Process Reported In Russian Constitutional Vote - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - No Violations Impacting Ballot Process Reported in Russian Constitutional Vote - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) There have been no reported violations that have affected the ballot process during the ongoing vote on amendments to the Russian constitution, senior upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas told Sputnik.

"The voting is ongoing. The adoption of amendments to the country's constitution is a hugely important event and the people understand this. Observers have reported almost no violations that could affect the results of the vote," Klishas remarked.

Stringent hygiene measures are in force at polling stations across the country, the lawmaker said, adding that a total of 502,494 observers are monitoring the ongoing voting process.

"Of course, this level of public observation ensures the reliability of the results," Klishas remarked.

Draginja Vlk, a Belgrade parliamentarian and international expert during the current vote, told Sputnik on Friday that the ballot process is being undertaken as transparently as possible.

Russians started voting on the proposed changes to the constitution on Wednesday, and polling stations will remain open until July 1. The voting date had initially been set for April 22 but was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Belgrade April July Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 28, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

10 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

11 hours ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.