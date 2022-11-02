RPT - North Korea Fires Another Missile - Japan Maritime Security Service

UrduPoint.com

Published November 02, 2022

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) North Korea has conducted another launch of what is believed to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese maritime security service said on Wednesday.

"According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, North Korea may have launched a ballistic missile. There is a request to aircraft and sea vessels to follow the information and in case of falling fragments, without approaching them, report to the maritime security service," the authority said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched at least 17 missiles towards the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, and fired 100 rounds of artillery shots.

In 2022, Pyongyang has conducted a total of 29 missile launches, with 10 of them carried out since September 25.

The tests included the launch of the Hwaseong-12 medium-range ballistic missile that flew over Japanese territory and landed in the Pacific Ocean outside the country's exclusive economic zone. The range of its flight was about 4,500-4,600 kilometers (2,800-2,860 miles) with a maximum altitude of 1,000 kilometers.

In addition, over the past two weeks, Pyongyang has carried out a number of artillery firings, exercises of the air force and tactical nuclear units.

North Korea claims that its military activity is in response to provocations on the part of Seoul, which has recently been conducting active military exercises, both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.

