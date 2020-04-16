RPT - Notre Dame Rector Hopes for Reopening in 2024 as COVID-19 Halts Rebuild a Year After Fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) France hopes to finish the rebuilding inside Notre-Dame de Paris in five years, as was pledged by President Emmanuel Macron, despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has put some of the work on hold on the first anniversary of the devastating fire, the cathedral's rector Patrick Chauvet told Sputnik in an interview.

Exactly a year ago, on April 15, a major fire ravaged Notre-Dame for 15 hours, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, but the authorities have ruled out criminal motives. A global fundraising campaign was launched after the fire, with President Macron pledging to rebuild the iconic building in five years. At the moment, the work in the closed cathedral have been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe that we will meet the deadline [to rebuild the cathedral in five years]. The president of the republic said that he wants to 'return the cathedral to the Catholics.' This means that the priority is to restore the vaults, load-bearing structure and roof. It is obvious that it will take not five years, but 10-12 years to restore everything that is outside. The cathedral is a huge building. Its restoration will take time," Chauvet said.

He added that the works in the cathedral had been suspended for the period of the lockdown, which will last until May 11. At the same time, there has been progress in ensuring safety in the building, Chauvet added.

Speaking about the Good Friday mass, which was held in the cathedral on April 10 and was the second religious service to take place in it since the blaze, Chauvet drew a parallel between the ravaged cathedral and the people struggling the pandemic.

"It is also touching that during the pandemic there is a similarity between the ravaged cathedral and people ravaged by the pandemic, between the passion of Christ and the sufferings of families who have lost their loved ones," he added.

Access to the Good Friday mass was limited, just as it was during the service in June. Apart from the archbishop, only a few other people were allowed in. This time, safety precautions of being in a fire-stricken building coincided with the ban on mass events imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"It is always sad when you have empty chairs in front of you.

But this is proof of faith. It is not always easy. We know that there are many believers on the other side of the screen. We serve the mass together," the cathedral's rector said.

As for the cause of the fire, no new information is available, according to Chauvet.

"There is nothing new. The investigation is underway. I think that the final version [of what happened] will not differ from what the prosecutor of the republic said, i.e. either a short circuit or a series of minor incidents that led to the fire," he stated.

The time frame for the investigation also remains unclear.

"There is still no official cause of the fire. We will wait for the conclusion of investigators ... As far as I know, there is no date [when a report on the cause of the fire will be ready]," the cathedral's spokesman, Andre Finot, told Sputnik.

BIG PROGRESS IN SECURING BUILDING

According to Finot, a lot has been done over the year to avert the cathedral's further destruction.

"A year on, you see a building that is standing firmly, that is safe. No single stone will collapse again. The entire cathedral has been cleared of debris, stones, pieces of wood, with chairs, tables, and works of art removed. Everything else has been fenced off," he explained.

He expressed hope that the scaffolding that had been fused during the blaze would be removed from the building soon. The spokesman recalled that their removal had been pushed back twice. First, it was due to the threat of lead contamination. Now, the COVID-19 lockdown is halting it.

Still, the most important thing, Finot went on, is that the damage from the fire - except for the lost altar - was not that big, which is a "miracle."

The fact that there are now no workers on the ground does not mean that the efforts to rebuild the cathedral have been suspended, according to the spokesman.

Architects now continue assessing the scale of the rebuilding remotely, he noted.

"There is a great chance that the deadline [announced by Macron] will be met. Everybody hopes so. You know, the workers have only one desire to go back to work and work even harder to save this building. I do not think they voted for Macron, but the workers have this desire for the cathedral to reopen as soon as possible," Finot stated.

As for funding, the spokesman expressed confidence that there would be no problem with that.