UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - One Person Arrested At Minneapolis Portests Over Killing Of Black Man - Police

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - One Person Arrested at Minneapolis Portests Over Killing of Black Man - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) One person was arrested on Sunday night at protests in the US city of Minneapolis following the killing of a Black man by a US Marshals task force, the police department spokesperson John Elder told Sputnik.

Protesters rallied on Sunday a the fourth day in a row after the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood on June 3. Local authorities said on Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him.

"One arrest for Disorderly Conduct and no reported injuries," Elder said on Monday.

Unrest in Minneapolis began in May 2019, when a 46-year old Black man George Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. Since the incident, some US states have enacted police reform measures, like choke-hold bans, while Congress is at loggerheads over a reform bill named after Floyd.

Related Topics

Police Died Man George Minneapolis May June Congress Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 173.57 million

2 minutes ago

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government ..

10 minutes ago

Covid-19 Vaccination Center set up at Arfa Softwar ..

19 minutes ago

PM’s green initiatives bring laurels for Pakista ..

23 minutes ago

NEC approves development outlay Rs2.1tr for next f ..

23 minutes ago

Two-day Police training programme concludes

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.