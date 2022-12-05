RPT - OPEC+ Members Agree to Keep Current Oil Output Levels - Source

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) OPEC+ has agreed to maintain existing levels of oil production and will uphold the output cut of 2 million barrels per day, a source from one of the delegations told Sputnik on Sunday.

The source said that the heads of all OPEC+ delegations decided to keep the parameters of the output deal unchanged.

In May 2020, OPEC+ reduced crude production by 9.7 million barrels per day due to a drop in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, OPEC+ unanimously agreed to take 2 million barrels of oil per day off the market, starting in November, in response to uncertainty in global energy markets.