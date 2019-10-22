UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: OPINION - US Likely To Maintain Presence At Rmelan Base In Syria, Control Oil-Rich Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT: OPINION - US Likely to Maintain Presence at Rmelan Base in Syria, Control Oil-Rich Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The United States is likely to leave some troops in the town of Rmelan in al-Hasakah Governorate in northeast Syria to maintain a military base there and continue to control the oil-rich area, Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, told Sputnik.

After initially ordering the US troop pullout, which cleared the way for Turkey to launch its anti-terrorist operation in the region, US President Donald Trump reportedly changed his opinion. On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the United States had "secured the oil." Meanwhile, on Monday, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a press conference in Kabul that the United States was considering leaving a small contingent of US troops in Syria in order to secure oil fields and continue fighting terrorists.

"Turkey and the United States have reached an agreement that Turkish troops would not go further than Rmelan town, where a big and old, actually the oldest, military base of the United States is located.

The area around Rmelan is rich of oil. The United States does not intend to withdraw from there, they will stay in order to control it and use it as a leverage on the Syrian regime," Afandi said.

The European troops that were part of the US-led anti-terrorist coalition are likely to leave, he added.

"Thus, there will be only four players left in Syria - Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United States," Afandi said.

Ankara's operation was suspended after US Vice President Mike Pence and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed a 120-hour ceasefire so that Kurdish-led militia would withdraw from Turkish border.

This step would help create a 20-mile safe zone, long-sought by Turkey, which sees the Kurdish component of the Syrian Democratic Forces as affiliated with terrorists.

Related Topics

Kabul Syria Iran Russia Turkey Oil Trump United States Tayyip Erdogan Border Sunday From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 22, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

10 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

10 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.