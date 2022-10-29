UrduPoint.com

RPT - OSCE Says Has 40 Long-Term Observers Across US, 17 Experts In Capital To Monitor Midterms

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has deployed 40 long-term observers across the United States and 17 experts in Washington to monitor the midterm elections next month, Katya Andrusz, spokesperson for the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), told Sputnik.

"Our observer mission to the US midterm elections opened on 26 September, following an invitation from the US authorities," Andrusz said. "In addition to the team of 17 experts based in Washington, D.C., the mission has 40 long-term observers spread out across the country."

Over 16.9 million Americans have cast their ballots in early voting for the midterm elections, US Elections Project data showed on Friday.

US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

The elections come amid issues such as high inflation level, the conflict in Ukraine and the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to return abortion regulation to states - all of which are expected to play a role in the outcome of the midterms.

