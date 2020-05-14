RPT - Over $64.8 Mln Allocated to Russian Defense Ministry, Other Agencies for COVID-19 Payments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russia's acting Prime Minister Andrey Belousov signed a resolution to allocate more than 4.8 billion rubles ($64.8 million) to the subordinate medical institutions of the Defense Ministry, National Guard, Federal Security Service (FSB) and Federal Penitentiary Service for payments to those who took part in providing medical assistance to people infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A relevant document has been published on the cabinet's website.

"Allocate from the reserve fund of the Russian government in 2020 budget funds to the tune of 4,803.08 million rubles to federal executive bodies, subordinate organizations and military units in order to make incentive payments in April-June 2020 for performing especially important work.

.. to medical workers, including military personnel... directly involved in the provision of medical care to citizens diagnosed with the new coronavirus infection COVID-19," it says.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 242,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,200. More than 48,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 287,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,170,000.