UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Over $64.8 Mln Allocated To Russian Defense Ministry, Other Agencies For COVID-19 Payments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

RPT - Over $64.8 Mln Allocated to Russian Defense Ministry, Other Agencies for COVID-19 Payments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russia's acting Prime Minister Andrey Belousov signed a resolution to allocate more than 4.8 billion rubles ($64.8 million) to the subordinate medical institutions of the Defense Ministry, National Guard, Federal Security Service (FSB) and Federal Penitentiary Service for payments to those who took part in providing medical assistance to people infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A relevant document has been published on the cabinet's website.

"Allocate from the reserve fund of the Russian government in 2020 budget funds to the tune of 4,803.08 million rubles to federal executive bodies, subordinate organizations and military units in order to make incentive payments in April-June 2020 for performing especially important work.

.. to medical workers, including military personnel... directly involved in the provision of medical care to citizens diagnosed with the new coronavirus infection COVID-19," it says.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 242,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,200. More than 48,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 287,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,170,000.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister World Russia Budget March 2020 From Government Cabinet Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

8 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

9 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

9 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.