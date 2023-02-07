UrduPoint.com

RPT - Palestine Expects Wider Recognition Of Statehood Bid In 2023 - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RPT - Palestine Expects Wider Recognition of Statehood Bid in 2023 - Foreign Minister

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The Palestinian drive for international recognition of their nation-state within the pre-1967 borders may receive support from nine other countries, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki told Sputnik in an interview.

"We expect in 2023 nine countries to recognize the state of Palestine," the minister said.

At least 138 countries of the 193 United Nations member states support Palestinians' right to self-determination. Palestine won a "non-member statehood" status at the UN General Assembly in 2012 but the goal of negotiating a "two-state solution" with Israelis has eluded it for decades.

The issue of attaining statehood was an "ongoing matter" for Palestinians, Al-Maliki added. He plans to go to an African country in the next two weeks that he hopes will side with Palestine in its quest for independence.

Some seven or eight countries in the European Union and one American nation are also considering recognizing the Palestinian state, according to the minister.

Al-Maliki insisted that the best time to recognize Palestine is now in order to send a message to Israel's new far-right government, which opposes Palestinian statehood and instead seeks expanding Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian lands.

"We are telling them that the best time for recognition is now with the current Israeli government. The right response to the current Israeli government and the current Israeli policies against the Palestinians is for them to come forward and recognize," he stressed.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Israel Palestine European Union Independence May Jew From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

1 hour ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

1 hour ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.