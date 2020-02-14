RPT - Paraguayan Foreign Minister Says to Visit Moscow on May 15

(@FahadShabbir)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Paraguayan Foreign Minister Antonio Rivas Palacios told Sputnik on Thursday he would visit Moscow on May 15.

"I will visit Moscow at the invitation of [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov on May 15 with the aim of strengthening relations, including in education, security, economics and manufacturing," Palacios said.

According to the Paraguayan minister, Russia is an important partner. It is, among other things, one of the major meat importers, he said.