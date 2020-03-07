UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Paraguayan Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrant For Ronaldinho Over Use Of Sham Passport

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:10 AM

RPT - Paraguayan Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrant for Ronaldinho Over Use of Sham Passport

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Paraguayan General Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for iconic Brazilian football player Ronaldinho over the use of a sham passport.

"Football player Ronaldinho is accused of the use of a sham ID, the General Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for him and demands pre-trial detention," the General Prosecutor's Office wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

Later, the body said that Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, had been detained.

"[Ronaldinho and his brother] have been transported to the Special Department of the National Police under the General Prosecutor's Office," the office said, adding that they would remain in custody until the court hearing.

Under this case, the Paraguayan prosecutors have already detained Ronaldinho's agent, Vilmondes Sousa Lira.

All three defendants arrived in Asuncion on Wednesday where Ronaldinho planned to present his book and launch a charity campaign. The football player said he was shocked with the situation, adding that he was a victim himself, without going into explanations.

Ronaldinho is one of the most famous Brazilian football players. He won the 2002 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Japan and South Korea.

Related Topics

Hearing Football World Police Twitter FIFA Assis Asuncion Lira Japan South Korea Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of two cases of COVID-19

6 hours ago

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

9 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

9 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

9 hours ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.