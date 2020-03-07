RPT - Paraguayan Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrant for Ronaldinho Over Use of Sham Passport

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Paraguayan General Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for iconic Brazilian football player Ronaldinho over the use of a sham passport.

"Football player Ronaldinho is accused of the use of a sham ID, the General Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for him and demands pre-trial detention," the General Prosecutor's Office wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

Later, the body said that Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, had been detained.

"[Ronaldinho and his brother] have been transported to the Special Department of the National Police under the General Prosecutor's Office," the office said, adding that they would remain in custody until the court hearing.

Under this case, the Paraguayan prosecutors have already detained Ronaldinho's agent, Vilmondes Sousa Lira.

All three defendants arrived in Asuncion on Wednesday where Ronaldinho planned to present his book and launch a charity campaign. The football player said he was shocked with the situation, adding that he was a victim himself, without going into explanations.

Ronaldinho is one of the most famous Brazilian football players. He won the 2002 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Japan and South Korea.