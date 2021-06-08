RPT - Paul Whelan Needs Assistance in Preparing Clemency Documents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US citizen and ex-marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage in Russia, would be grateful for assistance in preparing documents required for clemency, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik.

"I expect Paul would be grateful for assistance from someone in helping him seek clemency. Perhaps someone who speaks Russian and can order the documents from the Moscow courts," David Whelan said on Monday.

Paul Whelan asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for clemency twice, his brother noted, referring to his brother's conversations with parents.

"What happens to those letters once he gives them to a prison officer is unknown. Many letters Paul sends to family members never arrive either," David Whelan said.

David Whelan also expressed doubts that Russian and US Presidents will discuss this issue during their upcoming summit in Geneva next week.

"I do not expect any decisions related to Paul's wrongful detention to come out of next week's summit. I am glad for both the US and the Russian Federation that President Putin and President Biden will have an opportunity to meet," he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week on Paul Whelan's letters about clemency that there was a special procedure for this, and that the Kremlin does not comment on other appeals.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December 2018. A Moscow court sentenced him to a 16-year prison term for espionage last June. Whelan, however, has denied the charges and insisted that he came to Russia for a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he had frequented Russia since 2007.