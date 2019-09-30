(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik that a timeline for the establishment of a new constitution and the presidential elections had not been set yet.

"What is important is that we have an agreement, you know, with the government and with the opposition, that we will have a commitment to work seriously on moving forward within the constitutional committee and to start addressing the important issues. And then, this [the creation of a new document and elections date] will take only life on its own, and, as I said, it will have to be up to our Syrian friends how they are moving forward within the constitutional committee," Pedersen said.

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres distributed in his letter to the Security Council the document prepared by the special envoy's office with the terms of reference and core rules for procedure of the Constitutional Committee, which members of the Committee will also receive.

The document including stated that the Committee would hold its inaugural meeting in Geneva on October 30.

When asked about whether the Committee would always be convening in Geneva, Pedersen said that it was too early to make such determinations.

"Always is a very strong term, but, you know, obviously, we will start in Geneva and then we will see how it develops," the diplomat said.

The formation of the committee tasked with reviewing the Syrian constitution was announced by Guterres on Monday. The 150-member body has equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.