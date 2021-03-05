UrduPoint.com
RPT - Pentagon Reviewing US Capitol Police Request To Extend National Guard Stay For 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Pentagon Reviewing US Capitol Police Request to Extend National Guard Stay for 2 Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The US Defense Department is reviewing a request from US Capitol Police to extend the National Guard deployment at the Capitol for two more months, a Pentagon official told Sputnik.

"I can tell you the Department of Defense has received a request for continued support from the US Capitol Police, and is currently reviewing that request," the official said Thursday.

The Capitol Police did not immediately respond to Sputnik for additional details about its request.

On Wednesday, US Capitol Police said it had obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by a US militia group on Thursday.

As of Thursday at noon, there has been no visible threat to the Capitol.

However, the Capitol police have made significant security upgrades that include establishing a physical perimeter around the complex and increasing manpower, as well as working with local and Federal partners to stop any potential threats.

Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said last month that there is intelligence suggesting US militia groups are threatening to attack the US Capitol during President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address. Biden has yet to set a date for his first State of the Union address.

