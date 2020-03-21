UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Pentagon Says 2,600 EUCOM Personnel In Self-Isolation, 35 Tested Positive For Virus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:30 AM

RPT - Pentagon Says 2,600 EUCOM Personnel in Self-Isolation, 35 Tested Positive for Virus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) At least 2,600 military and civilian personnel in US European Command (EUCOM) are in self-isolation over possible exposure to the coronavirus with 35 testing positive so far, the Defense Department said on Friday.

"2,600 are in self-isolation as a precaution due to travel or other reasons. These individuals are not necessarily sick, but may have been exposed and are doing their due diligence following health preventative measures; that number includes those who may have been tested, but not positive, and those who did indeed tested positive which is 35," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pentagon May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

17 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

32 minutes ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

56 minutes ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

55 minutes ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.