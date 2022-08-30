RPT - Pentagon Says Ukraine Likely Fired Around Zaporizhzhia NPP in Response to Russian Fire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Ukrainian forces likely fired artillery shells around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in attempted counterstrikes on Russian positions, a senior US military official said on Monday.

"We also know that the Russians have fired in the vicinity of the plant, and I don't want to say that the Ukrainians haven't fired in that vicinity either, because I think there's probably a likelihood that they have, but in a number of cases, it's returning fire of the Russians who are firing from those locations," the senior military official said at a briefing when asked by Sputnik about Ukrainian attacks. "The Ukrainians are very aware of the potential impacts of striking the nuclear power plant, and they're going out of their way not to do that, and they have had conversations with us about that too.

"

Earlier on Monday, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said the United States is unable to account for the number or origins of all the artillery rounds fired around ZNPP. The US has been clear in private and public that fighting around the plant should stop, Kirby also said.

Zaporizhzhia military-civil administration council member Vladimir Rogov on Monday said that the roof of the ZNPP building where the reactor fuel is stored was broken from shelling by Ukrainian troops. International Atomic Energy Agency officials are set to soon arrive at ZNPP to assess damage and conditions at the facility.