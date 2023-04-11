RPT - Pentagon Skeptical About Further Aid to Ukraine as China Fears Grow - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Leaked secret Pentagon documents show growing skepticism in the US military community about further support for Ukraine, which defense and foreign affairs expert Gregory Copley says is coming at the expense of a united stand on China.

"It is partly because of China and partly because the United States military is aware that over many decades the expansion of NATO eastward and particularly to include Ukraine was going to invite an inevitable response from Moscow to stop that," he told Sputnik.

Copley, who heads the International Strategic Studies Association and is the founder of the Global Information System intelligence service, said that the Pentagon's assessment of Ukraine's combat weaknesses offered a "degree of reality" that had been hidden from audiences around the world.

"The Biden administration had attempted to portray this as a war which Ukraine could win with just a little help from Washington, and from the Europeans.

That clearly is no longer the case," he said.

"From the beginning within many sections of the Western national security fields there have been people in defense and intelligence in the US and Western Europe and so on, who have felt that the Biden administration's insistence on supporting Ukraine was being done at the expense of showing a strong and resolute face to Beijing, in an attempt to stop Beijing moving toward an attack on Taiwan," he added.

Copley said he had long argued that Ukraine did not have "strategic depth" or the same existential necessity to continue fighting as Russia did. Russia needs to maintain access to the warm waters of the Black Sea in the south, the Pacific in the east and the Baltic Sea in the west if it wants to remain a global power, he said.