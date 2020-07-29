RPT - Pharma Firm to Sell Cod Enzyme Spray for Use Against COVID-19 in Dozens of New Countries

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Mouth spray with a cod enzyme that has shown promising results in a protection against COVID-19 will be available in more countries in Europe, as well as in China and Japan in the coming years, medication producer Enzymatica told Sputnik.

Last week, Iceland Monitor reported that preliminary tests by Microbac Laboratories in the United States had shown that the PreCold mouth spray would deactivate about 98 percent of the novel coronavirus. The same spray is sold by the Enzymatica Swedish company, which merged with PreCold producer Zymetech in 2016, under the brand name ColdZyme.

"ColdZyme is sold in about ten countries, mainly in Europe but also for instance in South Africa and Hong Kong. In the coming years it will be sold in additional markets, for instance 19 countries in Europe, China and Japan through agreements we have made with large distributors/life science companies," Enzymatica press officer Carl-Johan Wachtmeister said.

He added that there has already been an increase in demand and sales due to the pandemic.

According to Enzymatica's financial report, net sales of the company for the second quarter of 2020 have shown a 119 percent year-on-year increase.

Favorable results in a protection against COVID-19 have been proven in a laboratory, but tests involving people to confirm this effect have not been conducted yet.

"We are analyzing the in-vitro results since they are a proof-of-principle in regard to take the product further into clinical studies. We are discussing internally and together with partners, how to best move forward," Wachtmeister said.

The barrier in ColdZyme consists of a transparent liquid solution, including glycerol and enzymes from deep-sea cod, the representative of the company explained.

"The main mechanism of action of the barrier is based on its ability to generate an osmotically active viscous solution (barrier or film) on the mucous membrane in the mouth/throat that adsorbs fluid. This fluid contains viruses. When applied to the mouth/throat, as in the case of ColdZyme, the viral presence declines, thereby facilitating a faster natural recovery from the common cold," he said.

Enzymatica's patent for the cod enzyme expires in 2035. Therefore, ColdZyme does not have any generic versions yet.