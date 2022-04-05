MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The victory of Hungarian ruling party Fidesz, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, may deepen the rift between Budapest and Warsaw, as the latter is under US influence, Adriel Kasonta, a London-based political analyst, founder of AK Consultancy and former project manager at the British Polish Chamber of Commerce, told Sputnik.

Orban has declared victory for his Fidesz party and its allied Christian Democratic People's Party in parliamentary elections on Sunday.

"Although Hungary has been loyal to Poland for centuries, Warsaw proved that it doesn't have a moral backbone and is willing to not only betray its own citizens and history (many people still remember the Volhynia Massacre) but most probably its only true friend in the world, Hungary, if Uncle Sam asks them to do this," Kasonta said.

The analyst went on to say that Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is known for being "on (US President) Joe Biden's leash," adding that it is jeopardizing both Polish sovereignty and peace in Europe. He claimed that PiS has found itself on the same side as former President of the European Council Donald Tusk, who actively tried to influence the Hungarian elections for the opposition, citing either possible desire to please Washington or the influence of PiS leader and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who thinks the Kremlin is responsible for the death of his brother and late president, Lech Kaczynski.

"When it comes to other countries (especially in Western Europe), I believe they have no option but to tolerate Orban. Some of them perhaps even envy him. Those who are displeased with Orban's success are globalists like George Soros. They would love to be able to penetrate every country and influence their elites easily. People like Soros and the liberal MSM don't like strong leaders. Unfortunately for them, people love such leaders. And Orban's win proves my point!" Kasonta stated.

Following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, former allies have had different responses, with the Hungarian government being against extending anti-Russian sanctions to energy resources or allowing the transfer of lethal weapons to Kiev through its territory. Meanwhile, Poland has assumed a more aggressive stance, pushing for a tough line on Moscow.