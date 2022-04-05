UrduPoint.com

RPT - Poland-Hungary Rift May Deepen After Orban's Election Victory - Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 10:10 AM

RPT - Poland-Hungary Rift May Deepen After Orban's Election Victory - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The victory of Hungarian ruling party Fidesz, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, may deepen the rift between Budapest and Warsaw, as the latter is under US influence, Adriel Kasonta, a London-based political analyst, founder of AK Consultancy and former project manager at the British Polish Chamber of Commerce, told Sputnik.

Orban has declared victory for his Fidesz party and its allied Christian Democratic People's Party in parliamentary elections on Sunday.

"Although Hungary has been loyal to Poland for centuries, Warsaw proved that it doesn't have a moral backbone and is willing to not only betray its own citizens and history (many people still remember the Volhynia Massacre) but most probably its only true friend in the world, Hungary, if Uncle Sam asks them to do this," Kasonta said.

The analyst went on to say that Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is known for being "on (US President) Joe Biden's leash," adding that it is jeopardizing both Polish sovereignty and peace in Europe. He claimed that PiS has found itself on the same side as former President of the European Council Donald Tusk, who actively tried to influence the Hungarian elections for the opposition, citing either possible desire to please Washington or the influence of PiS leader and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who thinks the Kremlin is responsible for the death of his brother and late president, Lech Kaczynski.

"When it comes to other countries (especially in Western Europe), I believe they have no option but to tolerate Orban. Some of them perhaps even envy him. Those who are displeased with Orban's success are globalists like George Soros. They would love to be able to penetrate every country and influence their elites easily. People like Soros and the liberal MSM don't like strong leaders. Unfortunately for them, people love such leaders. And Orban's win proves my point!" Kasonta stated.

Following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, former allies have had different responses, with the Hungarian government being against extending anti-Russian sanctions to energy resources or allowing the transfer of lethal weapons to Kiev through its territory. Meanwhile, Poland has assumed a more aggressive stance, pushing for a tough line on Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Budapest Warsaw George Same Kiev Poland Hungary Chamber May Sunday Commerce Moral Christian Government Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2022

55 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th April 2022

60 minutes ago
 US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Ta ..

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Talks But Interest Remains - Sta ..

10 hours ago
 Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Wester ..

Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Western Mexico - Reports

10 hours ago
 Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab Sta ..

Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab States Soon - Lavrov

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.