RPT - Poland Suggests $1.2Bln Stabilization Fund For Belarus - Prime Minister

A stabilization fund with at least 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) could be created for Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested on Thursday.

The fund to stabilize Belarusian economy is mentioned in the plan Poland wants to submit to the European Commission

"The fund must be significant, of course. The kind that can stabilize the expectations of investors in the current situation. At least 1 billion euros at the first stage," Morawiecki said.

