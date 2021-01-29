UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Police Arrest Armed Man Near US Capitol - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Police Arrest Armed Man Near US Capitol - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) An armed resident of the state of West Virginia has been arrested near the US Capitol, Washington DC Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Arrested was 71 year-old Dennis Westover, of South Charleston, West Virginia," the spokesperson said Thursday.

The US Capitol Police (USCP) said in a statement that the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a man exited his vehicle near the US Congress complex.

"The USCP Officer made contact with the suspect and asked if there was a gun in the vehicle, to which the suspect advised there was a pistol in the center console. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing," the statement said.

The man charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition, and unlawful possession of a firearm, the statement added.

Related Topics

Police Washington Vehicle Man Virginia Charleston Congress

Recent Stories

Pakistan Hosting Seventh Multinational Navy Exerci ..

9 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 29, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

13 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.