RPT - Pompeo to Meet with UN Chief on Tuesday - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, a diplomatic source at the organization told Sputnik.

"Pompeo is expected to meet with the Secretary-General late on Tuesday," the source said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a source at Poland's mission to the UN confirmed to Sputnik that Pompeo will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on the middle East.

The UNSC meeting on Tuesday will take place at 3:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. GMT).