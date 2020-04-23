RPT - Poor Planning, Equipment Shortages Undermine Coronavirus Response in US - Health Workers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) ASHINGTON, April 23 (Sputnik), Barrington M. Salmon - The United States has not been prepared to fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) due to bad planning and equipment shortages, current and former health workers told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, North Carolina officials said first responders and nursing home workers were feeling the effects of equipment shortages while governors in several states complained about lack of supplies to fight the virus. Earlier this month, a report released by the US House Oversight Committee said that about 90 percent of the Federal stockpile of personal protective equipment has been exhausted.

One nurse, who works for a major hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, said staff are working with one hand tied behind their backs. Fear and concern among those on the frontlines fighting the novel coronavirus has remained high because of shortages of essential personal protective equipment (PPEs).

"We have several staff members in NICU [neonatal intensive care unit] who have tested positive. It's kinda of weird because nobody knows how we got it," she said. "Now, we're wearing regular surgical masks for 12 hours during our shifts. We're running out of wipes, using bleach wipes and alcohol spray and we're running out of gowns, gloves and masks when we interact with patients."

The nurse, who asked for anonymity because she was afraid of being punished or fired, said she is anxious and uneasy about her safety and that of her colleagues, and spoke of the emotional toll all this is taking on her.

"I'm wondering if it's really safe - you can't not tell patients that the nurse taking care of their child was exposed," she said. "My biggest fear is getting sick and because you don't know you're sick you could pass it onto colleagues, patients, parents."

When she ends her shift, the nurse said she peels off her clothes at her back door then goes into her house to ensure that she does not bring COVID-19 into her living space.

"I don't know. It's crazy. The whole healthcare system is under strain," she said. "They say that the US has the best healthcare system but that's not true. Three months ago, we saw this in China. The federal government knew about this and they did nothing. The planning was terrible."

She said states are trying to get equipment but are getting outbid by the federal government.

"Why are they just sitting there? They need to figure out a plan. I feel like they aren't taking it seriously," the nurse said.

The US House report said the Health and Human Services Department made its final shipments of N95 respirators, surgical and face masks, face shields, gowns and gloves in early April. The remainder of the stockpile, is being reserved for federal workers and will not be sent to the states, lawmakers said.

A retired nurse, who lives in the western United States, offered a scathing assessment of the man-made natural disaster-situation in which nurses and other medical personnel find themselves.

"This disease is going to spread like crazy," she said. "No one knows this disease so there's no template for what to do."

Moreover, in addition to lack of equipment, insufficient training will only exacerbate the crisis, she warned.

"When things like this happen, all rules go out the window. It's like asking a cop to fight crime without a vest," she said.

The woman, a US Air Force veteran, said there will be grave consequences if nurses are expected to come in and take care of patients without masks.

"The medical system will not recover. People will have symptoms for years to come, like Agent Orange," she said.

Meanwhile, safety concerns, fear of exposure and a host of other concerns have triggered intense pushback from nurses and doctors nationally.

National Nurses United, the largest union of registered nurses, raised the alarm early on about the prospect of their members and other medical staff being exposed to the deadly virus.

NNU officials have complained bitterly about the Centers for Disease Control's decision to weaken protection standards by telling hospitals it is acceptable for health care workers treating potential and confirmed COVID-19 patients to wear surgical masks and even scarves and bandanas despite the fact that surgical masks, scarves, and bandanas do nothing to prevent health care workers from contracting the virus.

Last week, US officials said the government has now procured and manufactured enough ventilators and respirators to fill the needs of each state. The administration also said 3.7 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the United States.