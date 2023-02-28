UrduPoint.com

RPT - Pope's Peace Plan For Ukraine Puts Inclusivity First - Cleric

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Pope Francis has outlined his vision for ending the conflict in Ukraine that puts inclusivity and respect for all languages and cultures at the core of the peace effort, a cleric familiar with the text told Sputnik.

The pontiff offered last year to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of a Russian sect who communicates regularly with the Pope, told Sputnik earlier this month that the 86-year-old Pope was ready to travel to Moscow and Kiev to help them end the conflict.

"Reconciliation and mutual forgiveness are the main Christian virtue. The Holy See and the Vatican are a negotiating platform for all... The goal of negotiations is a lasting and fair peace for all," Sevastyanov told Sputnik on Monday.

Sevastyanov, the head of the International Union of Old Believers, which is a sect of Russian Orthodox religious dissenters, said the Pope's plan described the negotiations as a means of achieving peace, and inclusivity and cooperation as its ultimate goal.

"Russia, Ukraine and Europe are part of an inclusive world for all! Instead of a war, there should be cooperation and efforts to create a shared fair socio-economic space. Any culture, language, ethnicity and religion must be protected and respected," Sevastyanov quoted the plan as saying.

The Russian cleric said that the parties to the conflict should halt the onslaught and sit down at the negotiation table to find a win-win solution that would make everyone feel respected. The plan also suggests that weapons deliveries to all parties should stop.

