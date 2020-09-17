UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: Possible US Sanctions On Russia Unlikely To Target Business - AmCham President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: Possible US Sanctions on Russia Unlikely to Target Business - AmCham President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) New US sanctions on Moscow are possible over the Navalny case, however, such measures will not be linked to business and will likely be tied to arms control, Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik.

The poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in late August prompted a few officials in Europe and other Western countries to call for sanctioning Russia over it, although Moscow's role has not been substantiated. The discourse focused specifically on the calls to halt the Nord Stream 2 project, a massive offshore pipeline designed to pump Russian gas directly to Germany, currently in the final phase of construction. Washington has long opposed this pipeline in order to promote its own gas deliveries to Europe.

"New sanctions are possible, but they are not as directly linked to business, they are more related to arms control.

These discussions have to do with chemical weapons. There has not been an investigation that is completed yet and it is too soon to say whether there is or isn't a violation of the Chemical Weapons Treaty. That is not for us to decide, that is for the relevant international agencies under the terms of this Treaty. Certainly, the Navalny case is not a good thing, I would hope that things like this wouldn't happen," Rodzianko said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that Moscow would respond reciprocally if the Western countries impose new sanctions over the Navalny case.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment at the Charite hospital in Berlin. His condition has improved and he longer is on a ventilator and can get out of bed, according to the German hospital.

The New York Times reported earlier in the day that Navalny said he wanted to return to Russia and continue his political activities.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Europe Washington German Germany Berlin Nord New York Chamber August Gas Commerce Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Pompeo, US Congressional ..

23 seconds ago

Gargash, Foreign Minister of Malta discuss advanci ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

11 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.