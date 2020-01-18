UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Post-Factum Compensation Not Enough To Help Island States Resist Global Warming - Barbados

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Post-Factum Compensation Not Enough to Help Island States Resist Global Warming - Barbados

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The Barbadian minister of energy and water resources, Wilfred Arthur Abrahams, told Sputnik in an interview that the UN-sponsored Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage would be insufficient in helping island nations overcome the challenges posed by climate change.

Participants of the 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in mid-December failed to reach an agreement on the mechanism, which is designed to issue compensation for climate change-related losses sustained by particularly vulnerable developing countries, such as Barbados.

"Compensation suggests something that comes after the fact ... We need capacity building, we need financial help as compensation after the fact is not sufficient. Our government has taken the position that we are going to go fossil fuel free by 2030. That's a bold step. It probably will not make much of a difference globally, but it is us saying that we are doing our part.

For the large industrial countries to negotiate and quibble over Dollars when we are talking about lives is insulting to me," Abrahams said.

The minister added that climate change had started to affect not only the traditionally vulnerable countries but even those that had never experienced large-scale natural disasters before, referring to Storm Brendan that hit Ireland earlier this week.

"If the weather patterns are now doing that, it means nobody is safe. So, all who are sitting comfortably and making decisions based on the impact on the small island developing states need to actually pay attention because the impact would be felt by them very shortly," Abrahams stated.

COP25 came in the run-up to the 2020 deadline for countries to submit their new, more ambitious, climate action plans in pursuant to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Related Topics

Weather Storm United Nations Water Paris Warsaw Ireland Barbados 2015 2020 All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 January 2020

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

11 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

11 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

11 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.