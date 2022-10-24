UrduPoint.com

RPT - Presence Of Russian Military Trainers In CAR Beneficial - Parliament Speaker

Published October 24, 2022

RPT - Presence of Russian Military Trainers in CAR Beneficial - Parliament Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The presence of Russian military instructors in the Central African Republic (CAR) is beneficial for the country and they will remain until all security problems are eliminated, speaker of the Central African parliament, Simplice Sarandji, told Sputnik.

"The fact that Russian military instructors come to the Central African Republic is something we have always wanted. If they come to train our military, it only benefits the CAR," Sarandji said, adding that "It is true that there are foreign military personnel in the CAR, but they will not stay here forever. They are here for a certain time and will leave our country at some point, as soon as the security problems are completely resolved."

In August, Alexander Ivanov, the Head of the Officers Union for International Security, said that Moscow was going to ramp up the number of Russian instructors in the law enforcement agencies of the car upon the request of the country's leadership.

Sarandji also expressed gratitude to Russia for its continued support of international efforts to lift the United Nations' arms embargo against the CAR.

"I received assurances from the Russian authorities on further support for our fight against the UN arms embargo. If this embargo is lifted, it will be solely thanks to the support of our friends, including Russia. We are very grateful to our Russian friends for their support in our efforts to have the embargo partially lifted so that we can receive weapons," Sarandji said.

The UN arms embargo on the CAR has been in effect since 2013 when a civil war broke out between the government and various armed rebel groups. In addition to Russia, the countries seeking the lifting of CAR arms embargo include China, Gabon, Ghana and Kenya.

More Stories From World

