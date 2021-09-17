UrduPoint.com

RPT: PREVIEW - Biden Hosts Leader-Level Meeting of Major Economies on Energy, Climate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden is convening a virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies on Energy and Climate (MEF) on Friday, a month and a half before the major UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow.

"At the MEF meeting, the President will emphasize both the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action. He will call on leaders to strengthen their climate ambition heading into COP 26 and in the years beyond," the White House said in a statement.

COP26, also known as Climate Change Conference will be held between October 31 and November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The US government noted that the latest findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released in August and "an accelerating cycle of climate-driven disasters around the world have underscored the urgency of dramatically scaling up action this decade to keep the 1.5-degree goal within reach.

The IPCC said that the global temperature has increased by 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) in the last 20 years, compared with the 1850-1900 period, and will keep rising and fueling highly destructive natural phenomena. The IPCC also reported that the sea level increased within the last hundred years, and the land biosphere underwent changes due to global warming.

The US government also recalled that Biden returned the US to the Paris Climate Agreement, which was reached within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2015, has the long-term goal of limiting the global rise in temperature to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Trump administration officially withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement in 2019. On his first day in the White House, Biden announced that the United States would be rejoining the agreement and gained readmission in February.

