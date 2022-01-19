UrduPoint.com

RPT: PREVIEW - Biden To Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year In Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 11:00 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Biden to Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year in Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday will hold his first formal press conference of 2022 amid demands from media for more access.

The press conference, slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. EST (21:00 GMT), will mark only the seventh solo appearance by Biden in front of the media, in addition to three joint press events done alongside other world leaders. It will mark his first solo press conference from the White House since March and his first formal press conference since the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president looks forward to using the opportunity for "speaking directly to the American people."

Biden so far has conducted fewer press events than many of his predecessors, according to the American Presidency Project, with Donald Trump having conducted 21 press conferences by this point in his presidency, Barack Obama 16 press conferences, and George W.

Bush 14 press conferences.

Complaints about Biden's lack of media access have emanated from across the political spectrum ” even the White House Correspondents' Association has pressed the administration on the issue.

The presser will also come just a day before Biden marks one year since taking office.

Biden during the question and answer session with reporters is highly likely to be be asked about his own party failing to unify to get voting rights and his Build Back Better legislation through Congress in addition to the global COVID-19 pandemic response, supply chain management crisis, in addition to tensions with Russia over Ukraine, among other topics.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama United Nations Ukraine Russia George W. Bush White House Trump Glasgow March November Congress Media From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

11 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

11 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

11 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.