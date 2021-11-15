RPT: PREVIEW - Biden, Xi Set for Virtual Summit Amid Rising US-China Tensions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold a virtual summit on Monday as tensions between the two countries have been on the rise over Taiwan, arms control, and human rights, among other issues.

No major deliverables are expected out of the meeting, but the two leaders are likely to discuss tensions involving Taiwan, Hong Kong, trade tariffs, arms control, visa restrictions and Xinjiang, Politico reported last week citing a US official. There is also a possibility that the two leaders may establish a framework that could ease tensions between the two countries, according to the report.

"The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC (China), as well as ways to work together where our interests align," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday. "Throughout, President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC."

The Biden administration has many times said China is the United States' greatest challenge in the 21st Century due to its growing military and economy, a notion reinforced by US military chief Mark Milley in a speech last week who referred to Beijing as America's top geostrategic threat.

What is likely to be near the top of the agenda is preventing a military confrontation over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China recently flew numerous military aircraft near Taiwan in a show of force and the United States has conducted several military drills with partners in the region.

The Biden administration has also expressed concern over China's test of a hypersonic missile earlier this month that circled the world before heading towards its target, which it missed. China denied reports that it tested a hypersonic missile and said it was a test of a suborbital space vehicle.

China, for its part, may express its concerns about the United States' military activity in the South China Sea and its cooperation with Taiwan, including the recently announced AUKUS defense pact meant to oversee the Indo-Pacific region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he expects Biden to discuss the origins of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic with Xi.

In August and October, the US intelligence community in two reports admitted it was unable to conclude whether the virus was transmitted from an animal to a human during a natural process, or originated in a Chinese laboratory due to Beijing's lack of transparency.

In addition, Biden may raise issues related to unfair trade practices, intellectual property, implementation of the Trump-era Phase One trade deal, and tariffs, according to media reports.